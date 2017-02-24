Tracy Morgan bringing new stand-up comedy to Netflix

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Netflix has added comedian-actor Tracy Morgan to its growing roster of comedians with stand-up specials.

The streaming service announced Friday that Morgan has signed on for a new stand-up special, entitled Staying Alive. The special, which was shot at New Jersey’s Count Basie Theatre, will debut globally on Tuesday, May 16.

According to Netflix, the show will find the comedian “exploring his fresh take on life, career and mortality” after his near-fatal traffic accident in 2014. This includes Morgan’s recovery from a traumatic brain injury, learning how to walk again and tackling new challenges in life.

Morgan has made a strong comeback since his accident. The actor has landed roles in the Ice Cube comedy Fist Fight and the upcoming comedies The Clapper, TAG and the biopic Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said? Morgan also is set to lead a new TBS comedy series executive produced by Jordan Peele.

