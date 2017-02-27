Trader Joe’s recalls apple sauce jars over potential glass hazard

Trader Joe’s(NEW YORK) — Trader Joe’s is voluntarily recalling various jars of its apple sauce because there could be glass pieces inside.

The products affected include the company’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce, Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce and All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce. The latter was sold in only 13 states, while the other two apple sauces were sold nationwide.

Trader Joe’s says all of the products in question have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

The company advises customers who purchased the recalled apple sauces to discard it or return it to their local store for a full refund.

