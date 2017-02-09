UPDATE: Traffic Lights Out On Main Cross In Findlay

02/09/17 – 2:55 P.M.

There are two stop lights out on Main Cross in Findlay. One light is out at the intersection of West Main Cross and Cory Street. The other is at the intersection of West Main Cross and Southwestern. The Traffic Department reports that the issue is with the power for the lights. They say that the underground power wires may have gone bad. There is no estimated time to when the lights will be back on.