Travel forecasts predict busy Memorial Day weekend

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Memorial Day holiday weekend traditionally marks the unofficial beginning of summer, but for those seeking to celebrate the holiday by getting out of town, the oncoming warm weather might not be the only thing making them sweat.

The weekend promises to be a busy one for travelers according to forecasts, both by road and by air.

Traffic and navigation app Waze said it typically sees an increase in traffic jams and accident alerts over the holiday weekend, particularly on Friday as drivers set off on their trips. The accident numbers are supported by data from AAA which shows the company’s roadside rescues increasing over the past four years.

In 2013, AAA made 295,000 rescues over Memorial Day weekend, climbing to 300,000 in 2014 and 310,000 in 2015. Last year they made 325,000.

AAA suggests getting your vehicle inspected before taking a long trip, packing an emergency kit with first aid supplies, tools, jumper cables, water and snacks in case you get stuck and bringing along extra keys to prevent a lockout. They note that battery issues, lockouts and flat tires comprise the top issues encountered by motorists over the holiday weekend.

As of Friday morning, the national average gas price is $2.37, according to AAA. The state with the cheapest average price is South Carolina at $2.05, while the most expensive average price is in California at $3.10.

For those travelling by air, a number of delays affected the skies on Friday. As of 3 p.m. Flightaware.com reported over 2,500 delays within, into or out of the United States. An additional 481 flights had been cancelled.

Fliers departing from ten airports can also expect new security procedures, according to the Transportation Security Administration. In those locations, travelers will be required to remove all electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on luggage, for inspection. The TSA says that the change will cut down on bag checks and ultimately speed up lines.

For now, the process is being tested at the following locations:

Boise Airport

Boston Logan International Airport

Colorado Springs Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (San Juan)

McCarran International Airport (Las Vegas)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

