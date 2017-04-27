Treasury Secretary can’t guarantee middle class wouldn’t pay more under tax plan

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday declined to guarantee that middle-class families wouldn’t pay more under President Trump’s sweeping tax overhaul plan.

“I can’t make any guarantees until this thing is done and it’s on the president’s desk. But I can tell you, that’s our number one objective in this,” Mnuchin said on ABC News’ Good Morning America.

The blueprint, which the White House unveiled Wednesday, calls for dramatically cutting federal taxes for businesses and simplifying rules for individuals. The plan would slash corporate taxes to 15 percent for large and small businesses, as well as consolidate categories for individual taxes, lowering the top bracket from nearly 40 percent to 35 percent.

But the Trump administration left key questions about the tax plan unanswered, such as how it will affect the middle class and the wealthy. Mnuchin avoided sharing further details of the plan in the interview with GMA Thursday morning.

“The details of taxes are very complicated and we’re committed to working quickly and getting this done,” the treasury secretary said.

