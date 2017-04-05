Treece Steps Down As Assistant Hancock County Prosecutor

04/05/17 – 4:32 P.M.

The Hancock County assistant prosecutor involved in a hit-skip crash resigned from his position. County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said that he talked to 39-year-old Alex Treece earlier this week.

Phil Riegle

Riegle said that he hopes to fill the open spot soon.

Phil Riegle

Treece hit a car and drove off on March 1 of this year. He was sentenced last week to 90 days in jail, an $800 fine, and had his license suspended for one year. He will only have to serve two days of jail time if he attends a driver intervention program and a victims impact panel.

He had served as an assistant prosecutor for ten years.