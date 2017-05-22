U.S. Air Force Airman Trevor R. Garver graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Garver is the son of Gregory A. and Jessica R. Reser of Ada, Ohio. He is a 2016 graduate of Indian River High School, Philadelphia, N.Y.