Trial Date Set In Fatal Fostoria Stabbing

4/5/17 – 8:53 A.M.

A teenager will face a jury on May 22 for his alleged role in a fatal Fostoria stabbing. 18-year-old Arlando Crowe faces an obstruction of justice charge in the death of 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring on January 25 of this year.

Investigators say 17-year-old Christian Brown stabbed Gehring in the parking lot of the Fostoria Townhouses at 1202 Beier Drive. Police arrested Brown and Crowe the day of the stabbing.

Authorities haven’t set a court date for Brown. He’s currently locked up in the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center in Tiffin.