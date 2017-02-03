Trial For Accused Fostoria Shooter Vacated

2/3/17 – 5:17 A.M.

Officials have vacated the trial for a man accused of shooting two people in Fostoria in January of 2016. The Sentinel-Tribune reports the case against 35-year-old Terrance Williamson was set to start Wednesday. Williamson is facing 13 counts including attempted murder and kidnapping.

Officials have not set a date for new pre-trial hearing.

Police say Williamson shot 36-year-old Lashelle Norman and her daughter, 17-year-old Alexa Johnson, at Nye’s Trailer Park. Investigators say Williamson then drove away with his young children in his car. He crashed a short time later.

MORE: Sentinel-Tribune