Trooper Recognized For Saving A Life In November

03/17/17 – 5:44 P.M.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was recognized Thursday for saving a woman’s life. Trooper Robert Gatchel earned the Patrol’s certificate of recognition.

On November 16 Gatchel was on patrol around Piqua Road near Grubb Road in Allen County. He pulled a woman over for a speeding violation. He noticed that she was in distress and wasn’t breathing properly. She made the universal sign for choking and Gatchel removed her from the vehicle to perform the Heimlich maneuver. He dislodged a piece of food from the driver’s airway, saving her life.

Findlay District Commander Captain Gene Smith said, ” Trooper Gatchel’s immediate response and calm demeanor in an emergency situation saved the victim’s life.”