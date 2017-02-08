Troopers Enforcing The Move Over Law To Raise Awareness

02/08/17 – 10:50 A.M.

Ohio State Troopers are asking motorists to move over for emergency responders and construction workers. Lt. Matt Crowe of the Findlay Post said that this law is important to obey.

Matt Crowe

Crowe added that though most people support moving over they aren’t aware that it is a law.

Matt Crowe

The law can be enforced much like speeding ticket. The Findlay, Lima, and Bowling Green posts have partnered in cracking down on this violation.

The law says that if a vehicle is pulled off to the side of the road you are required to move to an adjacent lane. If that’s not possible then you must slow down.