Truck drives into crowd in Stockholm, wounding several

iStock/Thinkstock(STOCKHOLM) — Several people were injured Friday after a truck drove into a crowd on a street in Stockholm, according to Swedish authorities.

Stockholm police said the incident occurred near the department store Åhlens in central Stockholm.

Authorities have received reports of the incident taking place on Drottninggatan Street. Intelligence officials in the country are working to identify the person or people behind the alleged attack.

