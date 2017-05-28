Trump accuses news media of ‘fabricated lies’ and ‘made up’ sources about Russia probe

Sean Gallup/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Less than 12 hours after returning home from his foreign trip, President Trump was back to tweeting Sunday morning with a renewed attack on the news media.

“It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,” the president said in a series of tweets Sunday morning.

“Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names … it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy.”

The president’s renewed attack on the media comes amid reports that his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner talked with the Russian ambassador in December about establishing a backchannel for communications.

