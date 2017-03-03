Trump accuses Pelosi of ‘close ties to Russia,’ demands investigation

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — After a photo surfaced of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a group meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, President Donald Trump is demanding an investigation of what he called the congresswoman’s “close ties to Russia.”

The president also claimed the 2010 photo — which shows a group of men, including the ambassador, seated around a table with Pelosi — proves she was “lying” when she told Politico she had never met the Russian amabassador.

“Not with this Russian ambassador, no,” she said when asked if she had met with Kislyak.

Her office, however, told ABC News she meant she’d never had a private, one-on-one meeting with the diplomat.

I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/ZLTxCuY9qU — President Trump (@POTUS) March 3, 2017

The Pelosi photo comes on the heels of the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions — who swore during his confirmation hearings that he “did not have communications with the Russians” during his time as a Trump surrogate — had actually met twice with Kislyak twice during the campaign.

Sessions later clarified that he was responding to a specific question from Sen. Al Franken about his actions in the course of the campaign, claiming that he met with Kislyak in his capacity as a senator and did not discuss the Trump campaign “in any significant way.”

