Trump admin ordered to produce list of travelers detained under ban

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A federal judge in New York ordered the Trump administration to produce a list of all persons detained as part of the president’s executive order that limited travel and immigration from seven countries as well as temporarily shut down the refugee program.

Brooklyn federal judge Carol Bagley Amon delivered the order Tuesday, asking for the names of people held for questioning or processed from Jan. 28 at 9:37 p.m. — when another Brooklyn judge halted part of the ban that allowed for deportations — until Jan. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

The order includes travelers who arrived with refugee applications, valid visa holders, and people from the seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — who were legally authorized to enter the U.S.

The administration later said that green card holders and others were not subject to the order, which a Washington state court placed on hold pending litigation against it.

Trump downplayed the number of people detained as a result of the order’s implementation.

The government has until Feb. 23 to produce the list in the New York case.

The order was delivered as a part of a case filed by two Iraqi nationals who were detained at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The restraining order issued in Brooklyn on Jan. 28 expired Tuesday.

