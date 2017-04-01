Trump aide lashes out at Freedom Caucus lawmaker

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The president isn’t the only person bashing his Republican detractors on Twitter.

Top White House aide Dan Scavino on Saturday urged President Trump’s supporters to take down Rep. Justin Amash — an outspoken member of the House Freedom Caucus who has repeatedly lambasted the commander-in-chief — in his next primary.

.@realDonaldTrump is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan. @justinamash is a big liability.#TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary. — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) April 1, 2017

The Michigan Republican lashed back with a hashtag of his own: #Trumpstablishment.

Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers. https://t.co/ALcV59iHXx — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 1, 2017

Amash and Scavino’s Twitter tiff comes on the heels of Trump’s pledge to “fight” the Freedom Caucus in 2018.

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

Several members of the caucus, which consists of several dozen conservative and libertarian lawmakers, refused to support the GOP’s Obamacare-replacement bill, scrapped amid rampant party-infighting last Monday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who championed the bill, told reporters he understood Trump’s frustration.

“He is just expressing his frustration,” the speaker said. “I share that frustration … we haven’t gotten to where we need to go.”

Nevertheless, Amash responded to Trump’s criticism of his caucus, calling the plan “Swampcare” and claiming the president had succumbed “to the D.C. Establishment.”

It didn’t take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump. No shame, Mr. President. Almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment. https://t.co/9bDo8yzH7I — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 30, 2017

Didn’t vote for #Swampcare because it’s just another version of #Obamacare—and just as dysfunctional (which is pretty hard to pull off). https://t.co/qSYB1AO6BP — Justin Amash (@justinamash) March 31, 2017

