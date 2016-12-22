Trump Announces Press Secretary, Communications Director

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump has named top aides Sean Spicer, Jason Miller, Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino to senior roles on his incoming White House communications team.

Top Trump surrogate and adviser Sean Spicer will serve as the next White House press secretary. Spicer, a Washington veteran, is no stranger to Republican politics. He has served six years as communications director for the Republican National Committee and was a chief strategist for the committee for almost two years.

Unlike some others involved in the transition, Spicer is seen by many in the press corps as among the more accessible members of Trump’s team. Though combative at times, Spicer makes regular television appearances and hosts a daily briefing call for reporters about the presidential transition. Also participating in the briefing call is Spicer’s colleague Jason Miller, who will serve as Trump’s director of communications.

The president-elect also announced that the transition press secretary, Hope Hicks, will be director of strategic communications and Dan Scavino will serve as director of social media for the White House.

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will ‘Make America Great Again,’” Trump said in a press release.

Spicer as press secretary is considered likely to be responsible for easing any tension between reporters and the White House, as he will be spokesman for a president who appears comfortable having a fraught relationship with those who cover him.

