Trump asked NSA director to knock down FBI’s Russia investigation

The White House(WASHINGTON) — National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers was asked by President Donald Trump to publicly push back against the FBI probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion by Trump associates, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

According to the source, Rogers rebuffed the president’s request, deeming it inappropriate. The encounter between Rogers and Trump was memorialized in a contemporaneous memo.

The Washington Post was the first to report this.

