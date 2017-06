ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Trump has signed the waiver delaying the move of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to a White House official.

The waiver, under the terms of the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act, must be signed every six months.

Trump’s move breaks a campaign promise to supporters but defuses regional tension in the Middle East between Israel, the Palestinians and neighboring countries.

