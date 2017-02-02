Trump Considering New Sanctions Against Iran

mjbs/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The White House is considering imposing new sanctions against Iran following Sunday’s ballistic missile test, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl.

The sanctions “definitely” won’t be announced on Thursday, Spicer said. On Wednesday, President Trump and his National Security Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn said that they had placed Iran “on notice” for provocative behavior.

A letter signed by 20 senators, including Democrats and Republicans, urged Trump to impose sanctions.

“Full enforcement of existing sanctions and the imposition of additional sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program are necessary,” the letter reads. “Moreover, we are hopeful that the international community can unite around the common cause of countering Iran’s roubling actions.”

