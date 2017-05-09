Trump considers adding troops in Afghanistan

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The White House is reportedly considering a new plan that would send more troops to Afghanistan, where U.S. forces have been fighting the Taliban for 15 years.

Currently, there are 8,400 soldiers deployed to the country. Under the new plan, between 1,000 and 3,000 new U.S. troops would be added, along with NATO forces.

“This would not only expand the numbers, it would expand the role of the U.S. military in setting the number of troops needed and it could put our troops closer to the fight,” explained ABC’s Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on Good Morning America Tuesday. “Already, remember, the U.S. has lost well over 2,000 troops in Afghanistan, including two Army rangers just two weeks ago.”

Raddatz said President Trump’s new national security advisor, Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, told her on his recent trip to Afghanistan that “ISIS and the Taliban have redoubled their efforts there and it is time for the U.S. and its Afghan partners to ‘respond.'”

