Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway says Michael Flynn’s job had become ‘increasingly unsustainable’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, said Tuesday that she “did not know” whether the president and vice president were made aware three weeks ago that former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned Monday night, had misled the public and was susceptible to Russian blackmail.

Conway said Flynn resigned because his job had become “increasingly unsustainable” and attributed the incidents that led to his resignation to forgetfulness or misleading information.

