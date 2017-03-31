Trump encourages former national security adviser to seek immunity for testifying in congressional hearings

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump encouraged his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to seek immunity as a condition for speaking with congressional investigators from one of the two committees looking into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.

“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion,” the president tweeted Friday morning.

Flynn is seeking “assurances against unfair prosecution” and is in discussions to testify in the congressional investigations, according to his lawyer Robert Kelner.

“General Flynn has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,” said Kelner.

