Trump expected to announce rollback of auto emissions regulations

ABC News(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce a rollback of Obama-era auto emission and fuel regulations in his visit to Ypsilanti, Michigan, Wednesday morning.

The President will use his meeting with auto executives and workers to announce a restart of the review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules, or CAFE standards, that the auto industry has called for.

The rules put forward by the Obama administration sought to raise the fleet average fuel efficiency to more than 50 miles per gallon by 2025 from 27.5 miles per gallon in 2010. But the Trump administration review is expected to challenge the feasibility of the 2022 through 2025 vehicle emissions rules.

“The president does not want the government to be an obstacle to the auto industry to compete globally,” a senior administration official told reporters on a background call Tuesday.

In Ypsilanti, Trump will have a listening session and then address workers where he will make the announcement.

