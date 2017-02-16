Trump expected to name Alexander Acosta as labor secretary nominee

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is expected to name Alexander Acosta as his new nominee for Labor secretary.

Acosta is the first Hispanic person to be named as a nominee to Trump’s cabinet.

The announcement comes after Trump’s first nominee for secretary of labor, Andrew Puzder, formally withdrew from consideration for the position Wednesday, a rare move for a Cabinet-level pick.

Puzder had come under scrutiny after admitting earlier this month that he had employed an undocumented worker for years. In 1990, his ex-wife also claimed that he had abused her. She has since withdrawn the allegations, and Puzder, whose confirmation hearing was set for Thursday after being rescheduled four times, has denied wrongdoing.

Puzder’s withdrawal marks the first unsuccessful nomination of the Trump administration. Eleven of his 23 Cabinet-level picks are yet to be confirmed.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer had been calling on Puzder, who heads CKE Restaurants, which includes Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., to withdraw for more than a week. Several GOP senators hinted that they had reservations about his nomination.

Acosta is currently the chairman of U.S. Century Bank, which is the largest domestically owned Hispanic community bank in Florida, and is the dean of Florida International University Law School.

He has served as the a U.S. attorney for the southern district of Florida, and was an assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights division under President George W. Bush. He was the first Hispanic to hold a rank of assistant attorney general.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.