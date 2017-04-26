Trump has ‘no intention’ of releasing tax returns, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says

Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump has “no intention” of releasing his tax returns, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

“The president has no intention. The president has released plenty of information and I think it’s given more financial disclosure than anybody else and the population has plenty of information,” Mnuchin said when pressed by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl at a White House briefing on whether the U.S. public has the right to know what’s in Trump’s tax returns.

Asked a follow-up question by ABC News’ Cecilia Vega citing the president’s 2005 tax returns, Mnuchin brushed off her query and ended the briefing.

“What this is about is creating jobs and creating economic growth,” he said amid the unveiling of the White House’s sweeping new tax overhaul plan. “And that’s what massive tax cuts and massive tax reform in simplifying the system is what we’re going to do.”

