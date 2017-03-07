Trump has not spoken to FBI director about wiretapping claims, Spicer says

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that President Donald Trump has not spoken to FBI Director James Comey in the wake of Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations that his phones were wiretapped at the direction of President Obama.

Spicer reiterated the White House’s earlier announced plans to have the House and Senate investigative committees look into the matter.

“There is clearly a role that congress can play in their oversight,” Spicer said at the press briefing Tuesday.

When asked by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, Spicer declined from sharing his personal feelings on the issue.

“I get that that’s a cute question to ask. My job is to represent the president,” Spicer said.

Spicer was later asked if the president still supports Comey. Spicer responded, “I have no reason to believe he doesn’t. He has not suggested that to me.”

Spicer offered no evidence to support Trump’s wiretapping claims and said Trump is looking forward to the results of the congressional investigations.

“It’s not a question of proving [the claims]. It’s that they have the resources and the clearances and the staff … to fully and clearly investigate this,” Spicer said.

“He’s not walking anything back or regretting it,” he added.

