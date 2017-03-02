Trump has ‘total’ confidence in Sessions amid Russia controversy

The White House(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said that he has “total” confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions amid calls for Sessions to recuse himself or resign over new reports about his meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

When Trump was asked Thursday if Sessions should have testified truthfully about his contacts, he answered, “I think he probably did.” As to whether Sessions should recuse him from an inquiry, the president responded, “I don’t think so.”

Trump is in Virginia to address sailors aboard the U.S.S. Gerald F. Ford carrier.

Sessions denied that he had “communications with Russia.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice dismissed Sessions’ meetings as being a standard part of his job when he was a senator serving on the Armed Services Committee. At his confirmation hearing in January, Sessions said that he “did not have communications with the Russians.”

Some lawmakers are calling for Sessions to either recuse himself from a possible investigation of the Trump team’s connections to Russia or resign as attorney general.

