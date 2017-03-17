Trump: ‘I love to read’ but I usually get interrupted by ’emergency’ phone calls

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump, bookworm in chief?

Not quite, but the president says he does “love to read,” even though the demands of being commander in chief don’t allow for much downtime.

In an excerpt from an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that aired Thursday night, President Trump is asked, “What do you do at the end of the day? What do you read, what do you watch?”

“Well, you know, I love to read,” Trump said. “Actually, I’m looking at a book, I’m reading a book, I’m trying to get started. Every time I do about a half a page, I get a phone call that there’s some emergency, this or that. But we’re going to see the home of Andrew Jackson today in Tennessee and I’m reading a book on Andrew Jackson.”

Trump added, “I love to read. I don’t get to read very much, Tucker, because I’m working very hard on lots of different things, including getting costs down. The costs of our country are out of control. But we have a lot of great things happening, we have a lot of tremendous things happening.”

Trump has authored close to 20 bestsellers, including his first book, 1987’s The Art of a Deal. His other books include How to Get Rich, Think Like a Billionaire, The America We Deserve, and Think Like a Champion.

