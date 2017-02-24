Trump list shows 746 travelers ‘detained or processed’ under travel ban, lawyer says

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Nearly 750 people were “detained or processed” during the 26-hour period after a Brooklyn judge issued an order blocking part of Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, according to an attorney representing plaintiffs.

In a letter obtained by ABC News, the government said, “This list includes legal permanent residents.”

A different federal judge in New York Tuesday ordered Trump’s administration to produce a list of all people detained as part of his executive order that limited travel and immigration from seven countries and temporarily shut down the U.S. refugee program.

On Thursday, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union told ABC News that the government provided the organization with 746 names of people held or processed from Jan. 28 at 9:37 p.m. — when the Brooklyn judge halted part of the ban that allowed for deportations — to Jan. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

The list was ordered to include travelers who arrived with refugee applications, valid visa holders and people from the seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — covered by the ban who were legally authorized to enter the U.S.

After Trump issued the order, the administration said that green card holders and others were not subject to the order.

But a Washington state federal court put a nationwide block on Trump’s order on Feb. 3. An appeals court declined to lift the restraining order.

At the time, Trump appeared to downplay the number of people detained as a result of the order’s implementation.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

And White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the same day: “Remember we’re talking about a universe of 109 people. There were 325,000 people that came into this country over a 24 hour period from another country. 109 of them were stopped for additional screening.”

Tuesday’s order was delivered as part of a case filed by two Iraqi nationals who were detained at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The restraining order issued in Brooklyn on Jan. 28 expired Tuesday.

