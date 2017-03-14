Trump Middle East Advisor Talks Peace with Leadership in Israel

iStock/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) — President Trump’s Mideast adviser Jason Greenblatt is in Israel and will travel Tuesday to the West Bank to meet Palestinian President Machmoud Abbas. Reviving peace talks and improving the Palestinian economy will top the agenda for the discussion between the two.

Late Monday, Greenblatt met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting that lasted more than five hours. Pivoting again to a regional peace deal, Netanyahu said he believes, under President Trump’s leadership, Israel can advance peace with “all its neighbors, including the Palestinians.” There was no mention of a two-state solution during Greenblatt’s Monday meeting with Netanyahu.

Settlement construction was also discussed, but no details have come out on an expected agreement to allow some building in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

