Trump puts brakes on Obama-era auto emissions regulations in Michigan visit

ABC News(YPSILANTI, Mich.) — President Donald Trump put the brakes on Obama-era auto emissions and fuel regulations in his visit to Ypsilanti, Michigan, Wednesday aftenoon.

Trump used his meeting with auto executives and workers to announce a restart of the review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules, or CAFE standards, that the auto industry has called for.

In his speech, the president described the auto industry as a “wonderful business” that has been “hurt.”

“We’re going to work on the CAFE standards so you can make cars in America again,” Trump said. “We’re gonna help the companies and they’re gonna help you.”

He added, “There is no more beautiful sight than an American-made car.”

The rules put forward by the Obama administration sought to raise the fleet average fuel efficiency to more than 50 miles per gallon by 2025 from 27.5 miles per gallon in 2010.

“The president does not want the government to be an obstacle to the auto industry to compete globally,” a senior administration official told reporters on a background call Tuesday.

