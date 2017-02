by In

The White House(WASHINGTON) — President Trump told reporters Thursday his administration is working “like a fined-tuned machine.”

“This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” Trump said. “Despite the fact that I can’t get my Cabinet approved, and they are outstanding people.”

The comments come a day after Trump’s nominee for secretary of labor withdrew after bipartisan criticism.

