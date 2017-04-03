Trump says US is ‘great friend and ally’ to controversial Egyptian President al-Sisi in White House meeting

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump welcomed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to the White House Monday to discuss economic and security matters. This meeting was al-Sisi’s first official state visit since he took power through a military coup in 2013.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Trump said he looks “forward to a very long and strong relationship” with the Egyptian president as they work to defeat together ISIS in the Middle East. Later this afternoon, he told reporters “we’ve made great progress today with Egypt, really great progress.”

“I just want to say to you, Mr. President, you have a great friend and ally in the United States,” Trump said.

Al-Sisi has been criticized by human rights organizations for his record of abuses, including imprisoning dissidents, banning protests and outlawing his opposition, the Muslim Brotherhood.

Former President Barack Obama did not invite al-Sisi to the White House, and other Western leaders have spoken out against political repression under the Egyptian president.

This is the first White House visit by an Egyptian head of state since President Mubarak in 2009. The White House would not rule out whether the two leaders plan to discuss human rights.

Trump and al-Sisi have been friendly since they met during the campaign in September, when Trump called al-Sisi a “fantastic guy.”

Al-Sisi also praised Trump after their meeting Monday, expressing his deep appreciation and admiration for Trump’s “unique personality” and praised his tough stance on terrorism.

“Very strongly and very openly, you will find Egypt and myself always behind you in this, in bringing about an effective strategy in counter terrorism,” al-Sisi said with the assistance of a translator.

Trump did not answer shouted questions from reporters on the Muslim Brotherhood and the FBI investigation into his campaign’s possible ties with Russia.

