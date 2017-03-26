Trump shifts blame to conservatives on health care bill failure

ABC News.(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday morning to call out the House Freedom Caucus, saying Democrats are “smiling” because the group of conservative lawmakers’ opposition to the Republican proposal on health care “saved” Obamacare and Planned Parenthood.

“Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” the president tweeted.

Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2017

The tweet marked a change from Friday when GOP leaders called off a vote in the House on the American Health Care Act because they didn’t have enough support to pass the bill.

The president at that time laid the blame on Democrats. “We had no Democrat support,” Trump said Friday. “They weren’t going to give us a single vote so it’s a very difficult thing to do.”

Trump also on Friday said he didn’t feel betrayed by House Freedom Caucus members who opposed the bill.

“They’re friends of wine,” the president said of the conservative lawmakers. “I’m disappointed because we could have had it.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.