Trump Signs Three Executive Actions on Crime Against Police, Drug Cartels

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — During Jeff Sessions’ swearing in Thursday morning as United States Attorney General, President Donald Trump signed three executive actions including targeting drug cartels and violence against law enforcement.

“First, I’m directing Department of Justice and Homeland Security to undertake all necessary and lawful action to break the back of the criminal cartels that have spread across our nation and are destroying the blood of our youth and other people, many other people,” said Trump.

“Secondly, I’m directing Department of Justice to form a task force on reducing violent crime in America,” the president added.

“And thirdly, I’m directing the Department of Justice to implement a plan to stop crime and crimes of violence against law enforcement officers,” he said. “It’s a shame what’s been happening to our great, truly great law enforcement officers. That’s going to stop as of today.”

Since assuming office over two weeks ago, Trump has utilized executive action to follow through on several campaign promises — most notably a ban on travel and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Vows to protect law enforcement officials and crack down on crime were frequent pledges Trump made as a candidate.

“Today’s ceremony should be seen as a clear message to the gang members and drug dealers terrorizing innocent people, your day is over,” said Trump. “A new era of justice begins and it begins right now.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.