Trump slams media over treatment of Flynn, dodges questions on Russia

The White House(WASHINGTON) — The news media treated former national security adviser Michael Flynn unfairly before his resignation earlier this week, President Trump said Wednesday, while dodging questions over his administration’s links to Russian officials.

“I think he’s been treated very, very unfairly by the media,” Trump said, adding that “illegal leaks” contributed to the end of his tenure.

“I think it’s really a sad thing he was treated so badly,” he said.

