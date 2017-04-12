Trump speaks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping ‘concerning the menace of North Korea’

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Only a few days removed from their first meeting, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call Tuesday night “concerning the menace of North Korea,” according to Trump.

The description comes from Trump’s Twitter account, where he also described the call as “very good.” Trump and Xi met for the first time last week during a two-day summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Had a very good call last night with the President of China concerning the menace of North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2017

A description of the call from China said Xi advocated to resolve tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program through “peaceful means.” The White House acknowledged that the call took place, but did not provide additional detail.

North Korea has been a point of focus for Trump in recent weeks as the nation continues to engage in missile tests with the capability to reach U.S. allies. In February, the president and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were together in Mar-a-Lago when a North Korean missile test provoked a joint press conference to rebuke the action.

Since his inauguration, Trump has tweeted multiple times on North Korea, frequently stating that China should be doing more to reign in the rogue nation.

North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been “playing” the United States for years. China has done little to help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2017

North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2017

