Trump suggests Susan Rice might have committed crime

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said he thinks Susan Rice, the former national security adviser for President Obama, may have committed a crime when she had the names of Americans — which turned out to be Trump associates — unmasked in intelligence reports, according to a report.

“Do I think? Yes, I think,” Trump told the New York Times in an interview in the Oval Office, while declining to give evidence or say if he personally viewed intelligence to back his claim.

“I think it’s going to be the biggest story,” Trump said. “It’s such an important story for our country and the world. It is one of the big stories of our time.”

Rice called these allegations that she requested the unmasking of Trump campaign and transition members for political reasons “absolutely false.” She insisted she “leaked nothing to nobody” in an interview with MSNBC Tuesday afternoon.

“There were occasions when I would receive a report in which a U.S. person was referred to — name not provided — just ‘U.S. person.’ And sometimes, in that context, in order to understand the importance of the report and assess its significance, it was necessary to find out or request the information as to who the U.S. official was,” she said. “The intelligence community made the determination as to whether or not the identity of that American individual could be provided to me.”

