Trump to construction workers: ‘We are going to rebuild our nation’

The White House(WASHINGTON) — President Trump addressed construction worker unions in Washington Tuesday afternoon, telling the group “together, we are going to rebuild our nation.”

“We’re a nation of builders, and it’s about time you had a builder in the White House,” the president told the group, going on to applaud the nation’s construction workers’ role in building the nation.

“Together we are ready to break new ground,” he said.

Trump told the group it’s “time we give you the level playing field you deserve” and touted his actions in pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and green-lighting the Keystone and Dakota Access pipelines as actions that have benefited the American worker and created jobs.

“Washington and Wall Street have done very, very well for themselves. Now it’s your turn and you’re also going to be sharing the wealth,” the president said.

For the second time on Tuesday, Trump had an aide bring out a long chart showing the steps and permits required to build a highway in the U.S., using it as a prop to demonstrate what he sees as burdensome regulations unnecessarily slowing down infrastructure projects.

“You’re not only builder but you’re artisans,” the president said. “Just as you take pride in your work, our nation takes great, great pride in you, believe me.”

Trump also cited the construction workers’ role in rebuilding after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Rebuild you did. That took a lot of courage and a lot of strength. Thank you,” he said.

