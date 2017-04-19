Trump to host New England Patriots at White House

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — The New England Patriots will join President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday to celebrate their unprecedented comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Trump is no stranger to the Patriots. He has heaped praise on the team’s quarterback, Tom Brady, for years, calling Brady — this year’s Super Bowl MVP — a “total winner” on Twitter and mentioning the star quarterback on the trail during the presidential campaign.

In addition to Brady, Trump is close with Patriots owner Bob Kraft, who has dined with Trump and Japan’s prime minister at Mar-a-Lago. Trump also has a longstanding relationship with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The visit to the White House is customary for the team that wins the Super Bowl, but not all players are expected to attend, with some specifically avoiding the event because of Trump, including Alan Branch, who spoke with the Boston Globe this week.

“I wouldn’t spend time away from my family to shake the hand of a guy I wouldn’t want to meet with or talk to,” he said.

The visit also comes as the team grapples with the news that former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in jail this morning.

