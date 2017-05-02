Trump to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Trump will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, his third phone call with the Russian leader since he took office.

Trump has not spoken with Putin since he authorized an airstrike against a Syrian airbase in retaliation for the deadly chemical attack in April. In an April 12 press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump said the U.S.-Russia relationship was at an “all-time low.”

On April 3, Trump had called Putin to send condolences and condemn the attack in St. Petersburg, in which a bomb exploded on a subway train, killing 11 people.

Trump’s first phone call as president with his Russian counterpart was Jan. 28. Putin and Trump discussed several issues, including the threat of ISIS in Syria and the Ukraine crisis.

There are still ongoing investigations into Russia’s tampering in the 2016 election and possible communication between Trump campaign officials and the Kremlin.

