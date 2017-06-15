Trump tweets about Clinton after news of obstruction of justice investigation

Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — It has been 219 days since the 2016 presidential election, but that didn’t stop President Donald Trump Thursday from tweeting about his defeated rival Hillary Clinton’s purported “obstruction” and “dealings with Russia.”

The president’s tweets appeared to be a response to reports that Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller has expanded his investigation into Russian election interference to include whether Trump has obstructed justice. The Washington Post first reported the news on Wednesday evening. ABC News has not independently confirmed the report.

The president questioned why “Crooked H” is not being investigated in the tweets.

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, ‘bleached’ emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Clinton has previously said she handed over all of her work emails to investigators, totaling over 55,000 printed pages, according to the former secretary of state.

Trump’s accusation that Clinton had her husband meet with the attorney general “days before she was cleared,” refers to a June 27, 2016, meeting between Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch aboard a private plane while Hillary Clinton was still under federal investigation.

Following the meeting, Lynch said the meeting was “primarily social,” but many Republicans were concerned the meeting indicated the Justice Department was not completely independent in its review of Clinton’s use of a private email server.

