Trump ‘very confident and very angry’ about unsubstantiated wiretap claims, confidant says

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax Media, and a personal friend of President Trump, described him as being “very confident and very angry” about his belief that former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower, despite having provided no evidence to the public to back up his claims.

Ruddy’s assessment of his friend comes as members of Trump’s administration are defending his comments, which he made on Twitter over the weekend.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to provide specific support for the accusations Monday afternoon, but said “there’s no question that something happened.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy White House press secretary, suggested to ABC News’ Good Morning America Monday that Trump’s accusations could be right, and seemed to be referencing the National Security Agency’s (NSA) mass collection of telephonic metadata from millions of Americans as evidence to support the claim, although she did not mention it directly.

“The administration was wiretapping American citizens,” Sanders said. “His administration could have done this.”

Ruddy told GMA Tuesday morning that his friend had been “under siege from the day he arrived,” regarding media coverage of his presidency, and depicted his friend as being a “quick learner” who he said was adjusting to his role as president.

