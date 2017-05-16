Trump vilified Hillary Clinton repeatedly for her handling of classified information

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Reports that President Trump shared classified information with Russian government officials at a White House meeting recall the many times that Trump lambasted Democratic rival Hillary Clinton over how she allegedly handled classified information when she was secretary of state.

Trump and his staff have pushed back on the Washington Post report on Monday that the president shared classified information about ISIS with Russian officials.

Trump asserted on Twitter on Tuesday that he had an “absolute right” to share the information, which he did not characterize as classified. He tweeted that he “wanted to share with Russia” at the meeting “facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.”

Here’s a look back at some of the times prior to his election that Trump slammed Clinton over claims about how she handled of classified information:

August 2015

Trump, then a longshot candidate for the White House, weighed in on news that there may have been classified information on emails sent over Clinton’s private server during her time as secretary of state. “This is a very big deal,” he wrote.

150 Clinton E-mails still contain classified information. More sensitive when she was Sec.of State. This is a very big deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2015

November 2015

At a rally in Macon, Georgia, on Nov. 30, 2015, Trump said Clinton “shouldn’t be allowed to run,” considering the alleged presence of classified information on her emails.

“How does a person have that many emails?” Trump asked the crowd. “They have 3,000 here, 5,000 … How do you have that many emails anyway? But they have thousands of classified– … it’s disgusting, because frankly she shouldn’t be allowed to run. She shouldn’t be. But the Democrats are protecting her.”

July 2016

One week before the start of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, where Trump was set to accept his party’s nomination, the GOP candidate said Clinton’s email use should be “totally disqualifying” in a speech in Virginia.

“This was not just extreme carelessness with classified material, which is still totally disqualifying,” Trump told the Virginia Beach crowd. “This is calculated, deliberate, premeditated misconduct followed by a cover-up, followed by false statements and lies to Congress, the media and the American people.”

September 2016

Trump referred to the former secretary of state as “lyin’ Hillary Clinton” in a tweet addressing news that Clinton told the FBI she did not know that the “(C)” mark at the beginning of paragraphs signaled the inclusion of classified information, believing instead it was a reference to alphabetical order.

Lyin’ Hillary Clinton told the FBI that she did not know the “C” markings on documents stood for CLASSIFIED. How can this be happening? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2016

Later in the month — one week after Clinton made her now infamous comment at a fundraising event that “You could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables” — Trump spoke at a rally in Miami, Florida.

“Welcome to all of you deplorables,” Trump began. He went on to claim that Clinton put classified information “in the reach of our enemies.”

“Her comments displayed the same sense of arrogance and entitlement that led her to violate federal law as secretary of state, hide and delete her emails … put classified information in the reach of our enemies,” Trump told the crowd.

October 2016

In arguably the most tumultuous month of a wild election, when leaked emails from Clinton campaign chair John Podesta were getting released on a nearly daily basis by WikiLeaks, Trump blasted Clinton on Twitter, claiming that the emails indicated her campaign knew her email use had violated the law.

WikiLeaks proves even the Clinton campaign knew Crooked mishandled classified info, but no one gets charged? RIGGED! https://t.co/FgGxDsS0a1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2016

