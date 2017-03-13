Trump’s adviser visits Israel in effort to restart peace talks

iStock/Thinkstock(JERUSALEM) — President Trump is making a push to restart peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians three years after the last U.S. effort went south.

He sent his adviser on Israel, Jason Greenblatt, to Israel Monday for a four-day visit. U.S. officials in Jerusalem tell ABC News that Greenblatt will explore ways to restart the peace process.

On Monday, he will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Officials say the agenda will include discussions on settlement building but not on the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, Greenblatt will go to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

