Trump’s ‘covfefe’ heard round the world

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Donald Trump’s latest Twitter salvo was perhaps his most confusing to date.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the president inexplicably wrote just after midnight on Tuesday. And that was it.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Within minutes, Twitter was set alight with a slew of bemused reactions to what most presumed was a typo of “coverage.”

Within a short time, #covfefe was trending on Twitter. The original tweet has been re-tweeted more than 120,000 times and received more than 155,000 likes.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.