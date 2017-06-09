Trump’s former campaign manager calls Comey ‘the deep state in Washington’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — President Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, called James Comey the “deep state” Friday, referring to the former FBI director’s scathing congressional testimony in which Comey admitted he leaked a memo on conversations he had with the president.

“He is the deep state in Washington that is everything that is wrong. He admitted under oath that he gave his contemporaneous notes to a law professor,” Lewandowski told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview Friday on Good Morning America.

Lewandowski also suggested Comey should be prosecuted if it’s revealed that he leaked information more than once.

“He was the director of the FBI when these notes were taken and he’s turned them over to a law professor to ensure The New York Times got that information,” Lewandowski said. “And if that’s what he has done, if he continues to do this, if this is his pattern as the FBI director, he absolutely should have been fired. And if he is the chronic leaker, he should be potentially prosecuted for leaking the information.”

