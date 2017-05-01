Trump’s latest interview reveal ‘no relationship’ with Obama

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Trump commented on his nonexistent relationship with former President Obama in an interview this weekend as he marked the 100th day of his presidency.

In the president’s interview with CBS on Saturday, large portions of which were released Monday morning, Trump told Face the Nation anchor John Dickerson that he has “no relationship” with his predecessor, Obama.

“He was very nice to me, but after we’ve had some difficulties,” Trump said. “It doesn’t matter. Words are less important to me than deeds. You saw what happened with surveillance, and everybody saw what happened with surveillance… I think that was inappropriate.”

The president had previously touted what he said was a “beautiful” letter that Obama left for him in the Oval Office, but said on CBS said that the relationship has soured since.

“Look, you can figure it out yourself. He was very nice to me with words, but — and when I was with him — but after that, there has been no relationship,” Trump said.

Asked if he stands by his unsubstantiated claim that Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower, the president said: “I don’t stand by anything. I think you can take it any way you want. Our side has been proved very strongly, and everybody is talking about it. And frankly it should be discussed. I think that’s a very big surveillance of our citizens. Think it’s a very big topic and it should be number one and we should find out what the hell is going on.”

