Trump’s list of candidates to replace former FBI Director Comey includes Ray Kelly

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is considering 11 candidates to replace former FBI Director James Comey, senior White House sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to ABC News. The White House has already started having conversations with some of the candidates, but sources caution that this list is fluid and could change.

Here are the candidates being considered for the post, listed in no particular order. The list was first reported by Fox News.

**Ray Kelly, former New York City police commissioner

**Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee chairman. Rogers worked as an FBI agent, but retired in 2015.

**Alice Fisher, former assistant attorney general

**Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

**John Cornyn, Senate majority whip, R-Texas

**Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services branch of the FBI

**Michael Garcia, former New York prosecutor, now associate judge on New York Court of Appeals

**John Suthers, mayor of Colorado Springs

**Michael Luttig, former federal appellate court judge and now executive vice president of Boeing

**Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush

**Andrew McCabe, acting FBI director

